Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A man committed suicide by jumping under the wheels of a moving train near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, he was identified as Qasim s/o Ishaq (31), a resident of Abdullahpur.

According to eyewitnesses, Qasim was standing alongside the railway crossing near Tariqabad, Jhumra road, when all of sudden, he threw himself before the train.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities by railway police.