FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Monday that Abdul Shakoor (69) resident of Chak No.80-GB was dejected over domestic issues and he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where he expired.