Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:18 PM

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Peoples Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Peoples Colony police station.

Police said Saturday that Umar Farooq (50) r/o People's Colony No.2 became dejected when his family members opposed him in a domestic dispute.

Over the issue, Umar Farooq reportedly swallowed poison pills and was rushed to hospital where he expired.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary legal formalities.

