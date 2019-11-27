Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in Chak 43/R-B

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in Chak 43/R-B.

Police spokesman said that 45-year-old Arshad became irritated after quarreling with his wife over some domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.