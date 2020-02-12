UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar police limits on Wednesday

A police spokesman said Zafar of Dhuddiwala had quarreled with his family over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

A police spokesman said Zafar of Dhuddiwala had quarreled with his family over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to a hospital where he died.

