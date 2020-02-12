Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:59 PM
A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar police limits on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said Zafar of Dhuddiwala had quarreled with his family over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.
He was shifted to a hospital where he died.