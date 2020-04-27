Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide over financial constraints here in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : A man committed suicide over financial constraints here in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 50-year-old Abdul Aziz ,resident of chak 247-RB, was facing severe financial crunch and in a state of depression he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital but failed to survive.The body was handed over to the heirs afternecessary formalities.