Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide "over financial constraints" in the area of Sadar police station.
According to the police, 30-year-old Afzal, a resident of Ali Town, was facing severe financial constraints, said his family members.
He could not bear with the stress and swallowed poisonous pills.
He was rushed to a hospital where he died despite doctors' efforts to save his life. His body was handed over to his family after completing necessary formalities.