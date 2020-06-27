UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that wife of Altaf Ashiq (34), resident of Cchuti Ghartal had gone to her parents' house after quarreling with her husband.

Altaf tried his best to bring back her but she refused to do so.

He ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house.

The police have handed over body to the heirs aftercompleting necessary formalities.

