Man commits suicide in Faislabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A young man committed suicide by jumping in front of moving train near Chak Jhumra on Friday.

According to an eye witness, a motorbike rider 36-year-old man parked his two-wheeler near Jhandewalan railway crossing and jumped in front of a Jhumra bound train coming from Faisalabad.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Chak Jhumra police took the body and motorcycle into its custody and started legal formalities. The identification of the dead person is yet to be ascertained.