Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islamabad

The officials say that a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan was recovered from the body of the man who ended up his life by setting himself ablaze.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) A citizen set himself ablaze and ended up his life in front of Prime Minister house in Islamabad here on Friday.

The citizen whose name was disclosed yet went in front of Prime Minister House, poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire. The officials said that a close relative of the man was admitted to a nearby hospital whose medical treatment was interrupted, perhaps, due to strict lockdown in the capital city.

They said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan before committing suicide.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the citizen said that the situation in hospitals was deteriorating as the doctors were not treating the patients.

“My mistake was that I voted for PTI and that’s all,” the people quoted the lines from his letter to PM. He stated that he had moved an application to Prime Minister House against Jawad Abbasi, a local politician, but no action was taken against him. He said the application was marked to Rawalpindi CPO and when he went to Pir Wadae police station for action against Jawad Abbasi, another fake FIR of 20 litres liquor was lodged against him.

The details about the man who committed suicide as who was he and where he belonged to and how reached there in front of PM house despite the restrictions and lockdowns have yet come.