Man commits suicide in Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A 40-year old man committed suicide in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

According to Police sources, one Wajid Ali, resident Burhan village, shot himself and ended his life. The body of Wajid Ali was found by his family members in his room and later informed the police. The police shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started further investigation.