Man Commits Suicide In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Man commits suicide in Hassanabdal

A 40-year old man committed suicide in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

A 40-year old man committed suicide in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

According to Police sources, one Wajid Ali, resident Burhan village, shot himself and ended his life. The body of Wajid Ali was found by his family members in his room and later informed the police. The police shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

