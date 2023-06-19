UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:49 PM

A young man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in his house in village Nartoppa in the limits of Hazro Police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A young man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in his house in village Nartoppa in the limits of Hazro Police station on Monday.

According to Police sources, Asad Khan exchanged hot words with his father over some domestic dispute.

Out of rage, he closed himself in his room and shot himself dead with his pistol.

Later his body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital.

Hazro Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

