Man Commits Suicide In Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:19 PM
A man committed suicide here in the limits of Saddar police station
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide here in the limits of Saddar police station.
According to police on Thursday, Ghulam Nabi (30),resident of village Kharan, had an altercation with family members over a domestic issue.He swallowed poisonous pills and died on the spot.
Police started investigation.