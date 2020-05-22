Man commits suicide in Kasur

UrduPoint.com
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police on Thursday, Ghulam Nabi (30),resident of village Kharan, had an altercation with family members over a domestic issue.He swallowed poisonous pills and died on the spot.

Police started investigation.

