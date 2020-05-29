UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Khuzdar

Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:57 PM

Man commits suicide in Khuzdar

A young man committed suicide at Hazarganji Naal area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide at Hazarganji Naal area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday.

According to details, the victim namely Mehboob shot dead himself with a pistol at his house.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

