Man commits suicide in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former official of Dolphin squad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here on Friday.

Police said that deceased Baroz Nayar had been dismissed from service five months ago due to long absence from duty. His family had settled abroad. Police said the former official allegedly committed suicide due to domestic issues. He also left a letter for his family. Further investigation was underway.