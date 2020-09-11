UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

Man commits suicide in Lahore

Former official of Dolphin squad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former official of Dolphin squad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here on Friday.

Police said that deceased Baroz Nayar had been dismissed from service five months ago due to long absence from duty. His family had settled abroad. Police said the former official allegedly committed suicide due to domestic issues. He also left a letter for his family. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Family From

Recent Stories

Georgia Postpones Start of Academic Year in Large ..

2 minutes ago

Over 140 Containers With Explosives Found in Port ..

2 minutes ago

Pb govt releases third installment for community d ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 11 Sep 2020

10 minutes ago

PMSA foils bid to smuggle 7500 litre diesel

10 minutes ago

Court reserved decision against Mehtab Abbasi in P ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.