Man Commits Suicide In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near the railway crossing Jalalpur Morr, where an unidentified man took his own life by jumping in front of a train.
According to eyewitnesses, the man deliberately stepped onto the track as the train traveling from Karachi to Lahore, approached.
As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The reason behind his extreme step remained unknown, and his identity has not yet been determined.
Upon receiving the call, the rescue team reached the scene and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Lodhran for further procedures. Meanwhile, local police were present at the scene.
Recent Stories
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary orders timely completion of healthcare projects2 minutes ago
-
Patients get dialysis cards under CM Maryam’s free treatment initiative2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on impact of non-native plants, pests on Pakistan's agriculture2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Osteoporosis Day2 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
Jaffar express tragic ancient SMBBMU holds rally in sympathy2 minutes ago
-
Protest in Kurram enters in 12th day against road closures12 minutes ago
-
Multan museum likely to open for public by June 3012 minutes ago
-
One-window counter provides relief to 267 applicants12 minutes ago
-
KTH gets modern Cath Lab12 minutes ago
-
Punjab to implement QR code system for arms licence verification12 minutes ago