Man commits suicide in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near the railway crossing Jalalpur Morr, where an unidentified man took his own life by jumping in front of a train.

According to eyewitnesses, the man deliberately stepped onto the track as the train traveling from Karachi to Lahore, approached.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The reason behind his extreme step remained unknown, and his identity has not yet been determined.

Upon receiving the call, the rescue team reached the scene and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Lodhran for further procedures. Meanwhile, local police were present at the scene.