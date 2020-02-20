Man commits suicide in Multan

A person committed suicide after jumping before the train near gross mandi railway track here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A person committed suicide after jumping before the train near gross mandi railway track here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 40 years old Muhammad Wajid s/o Barkhurdar jumped before the train near gross mandi and committed suicide.

The cause of suicide could not be ascertained yet.