Man Commits Suicide In Nangarparkar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

A young man committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree over poverty and domestic disputes

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree over poverty and domestic disputes.

According to police, the 25-year old Saroyo s/o Jumo Kolhi, resident of village Gordo of Nangarparkar Tehsil, Tharparkar district ended his life by hanging himself to the tree over the poverty and domestic issues last late night.

The police on getting information about the incident reached the spot and took the dead body into custody and handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities

