Man commits suicide in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide in Tehsil Tampoo area of Nasirabad of district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim Qurban Ali opened fire at himself with pistol over domestic dispute at Goth Sathiyani area which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Police has registered a case.