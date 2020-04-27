UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

Man commits suicide in Panjgur

A man committed suicide in Chatgan area of Panjgur district, Levies Forces said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide in Chatgan area of Panjgur district, Levies Forces said on Monday.

The victim namely Shakrullah shot himself dead with a pistol at his house.

Levies Force on information reached at the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heir after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

