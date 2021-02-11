Man commits suicide in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide at Madrassa Road near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Ghulam Gillani killed himself with a pistol.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Police have registered a case.