Man Commits Suicide In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide at Madrassa Road near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Thursday.
According to police sources, the victim namely Ghulam Gillani killed himself with a pistol.
The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
The reason of suicide could not be ascertained yet.
Police have registered a case.