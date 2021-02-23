Man commits suicide in Quetta

A man committed suicide at Brewery Road area of Quetta, Police sources said on Tuesday

According to details, the victim identified as Muhammad Imran strangulated himself with a rope at Faisal town which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of suicide could not be ascertained so far.