UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Man commits suicide in Quetta

A man committed suicide at Brewery Road area of Quetta, Police sources said on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide at Brewery Road area of Quetta, Police sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, the victim identified as Muhammad Imran strangulated himself with a rope at Faisal town which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Suicide Man

Recent Stories

Man dies, one injures in Bolan road mishap

3 seconds ago

European stock markets rebound at open

32 seconds ago

SNGPL to spend Rs9bln on transmission network's re ..

33 seconds ago

Thailand approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emer ..

35 seconds ago

Hyundai Motor launches 1st model with dedicated el ..

36 seconds ago

G7 countries 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military att ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.