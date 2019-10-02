UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Quetta

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:35 PM

Man commits suicide in Quetta

A man committed suicide at Killi Bashir near Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide at Killi Bashir near Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Imran Masih opened fire at himself with a pistol at his house which caused his death. The reason of suicide could not be ascertained so far.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

