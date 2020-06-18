UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:03 PM

Man commits suicide in Quetta

A man committed suicide here at Railway Colony area on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide here at Railway Colony area on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Shadab Saleem strangled himself at his house which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to the civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for the suicide could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case into the matter.

