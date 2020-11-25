Man commits suicide in Quetta in quetta

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide at Baloch Colony near Brewery Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Taimoor Khan opened fire at himself with a pistol which caused his death.

The body was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

