Man commits suicide in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A 25-year-old man committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Rahim Yar Khan police station here on Wednesday.

According to police, Maqsood Ahmad, resident of Kashmor (Sindh), had develop some disputes with his wife.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with his family members, he ended his life by taking poisonous spray.

Rescue team reached at the site and shifted him to Sheikh Zaid hospital in unconscious condition, where he could not survive.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

