UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:55 PM

Man commits suicide in Rawalpindi

A man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in an area of Gujar Khan on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in an area of Gujar Khan on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 21 year old Hamza, resident of Ward no:1, Gujar Khan ended his life by shooting himself on chest in intoxicated condition.

After receiving information, Rescue 1122 in the presence of Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital (THQ), Gujar Khan for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Man Gujar Khan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Government College University annual sports gala c ..

59 seconds ago

UK Hotel Quarantine Guests Criticize $2,450 Price ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez Sheikh calls on top PML (Q) leadership

1 minute ago

UAF to make its feed mill, poultry units functiona ..

1 minute ago

AC visits markets, reviews prices

5 minutes ago

2.25 million saplings to be planted in Mansehra di ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.