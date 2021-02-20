Man Commits Suicide In Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in an area of Gujar Khan on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, a 21 year old Hamza, resident of Ward no:1, Gujar Khan ended his life by shooting himself on chest in intoxicated condition.
After receiving information, Rescue 1122 in the presence of Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital (THQ), Gujar Khan for legal formalities.