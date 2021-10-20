Man commits suicide in sargodah

A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the area of Piplan police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the area of Piplan police station.

A police official said on Monday that, elderly Rana Akram-ul-Haq (62), resident of Piplan, was suffering from depression due to some domestic issues.The man ended his life by consuming poison pills.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case and started investigation.