Man Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:06 PM

A man committed suicide over some domestic issues here in the limits of Sillanwali police station

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over some domestic issues here in the limits of Sillanwali police station.

According to police sources, 55 years old Rana Aslam, resident of chak 140 SB, had some issues with his family.

On Friday morning, he shot himself and ended his life.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.Rana Aslam was father of three children.

Police registered case and probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

