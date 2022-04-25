UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 01:48 PM

A 50-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :A 50-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station here on Monday.

Police said that the victim was identified as Nawaz, resident of Kho Ameerwala village.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal requirements.

