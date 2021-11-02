Man commits suicide in sargogha

A man committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic issues in Atta Shaheed police station limits on Tuesday

Police said the victim was identified as 38-year-old Umar Hayyat r/o Asiyawala village.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police registered case and started investigation.