Man Commits Suicide In Sargogha
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic issues in Atta Shaheed police station limits on Tuesday.
Police said the victim was identified as 38-year-old Umar Hayyat r/o Asiyawala village.
The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.
Police registered case and started investigation.