UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide In Sargogha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:36 PM

Man commits suicide in sargogha

A man committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic issues in Atta Shaheed police station limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic issues in Atta Shaheed police station limits on Tuesday.

Police said the victim was identified as 38-year-old Umar Hayyat r/o Asiyawala village.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Suicide Man

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaime ..

OIC Secretary General H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen's Statement during the Open ..

49 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Deci ..

Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Decision on New Set of Sanctions o ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4009 against USD Tues ..

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4009 against USD Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to e ..

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter to receive tourism

6 minutes ago
 German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behi ..

German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behind Gas Crunch

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln fo ..

Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln for BAEF

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.