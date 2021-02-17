Man commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A Young man committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree due to an unknown reason in district Tharparkar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in village Mithatar, when 18-year old Gemro s/o Hakmoon Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with a tree.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Motive behind suicide not yet ascertained