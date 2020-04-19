UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Man commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide on Sunday in Tharparker district of Sindh.

According to details, a 34 years old Abdul Shakoor Chandio ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in village bhoorlay of Nagraparkar.

Police rushed to the site and handed over the dead body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.

Further investigation was underway.

