Man commits suicide in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Unemployment drives a man to suicide in Bodo village in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Friday.

Police, while quoting the family of the victim, have said that 30-year-old Awais was in distress due to joblessness for a long time.

He closed himself in a room and shot himself with a 30 bore pistol.

Later, police handed over the body after an autopsy at the tehsil headquarters hospital in Taxila.

The respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

