Man commits suicide in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide for unknown reason in Khadi Market of Mir Ali sub-division, North Waziristan here on Monday morning.

Police said the man identified as Muhammad Ishaq (36), son of Ghazi Marjan ended his life by shooting himself in the market.

Reason behind the suicide of the man belonging to village Darpa Khel was yet to be known. Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and started further investigation.