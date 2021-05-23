Man commits suicide near Mirpur Bathoro area of Sujwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A young man allegedly committed suicide over domestic matter near Mirpur Bathoro area of Sujwal District.

According to details, 24-year old Shahzad Qadir Khaskheli ended his life by shooting himself at his home.

Victim was immediately rushed to taluka hospital Mirpur Bathoro but did not survive. Body of deceased was handed over to heirs.