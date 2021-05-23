UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide Near Mirpur Bathoro Area Of Sujwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:05 AM

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A young man allegedly committed suicide over domestic matter near Mirpur Bathoro area of Sujwal District.

According to details, 24-year old Shahzad Qadir Khaskheli ended his life by shooting himself at his home.

Victim was immediately rushed to taluka hospital Mirpur Bathoro but did not survive. Body of deceased was handed over to heirs.

