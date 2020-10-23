UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide On Railway Track In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

A man committed suicide after jumping in front of the train near Taxila Bazar Railways crossing here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide after jumping in front of the train near Taxila Bazar Railways crossing here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 55 year old Javed Iqbal S/o Hassan of Koliyan Village, Taxila committed suicide when he suddenly came to Railway Track and jumped before the train as a result he died on spot.

On information, Rescue teams and Railway Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Taxila.

