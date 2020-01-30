Man commits suicide over a domestic row

22 year old Sadam Bagrani committed suicide by hanging himself through a garter of his front garage due to a domestic grudge.He had married three years ago with no off-springs

Shahdadpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) 22 year old Sadam Bagrani committed suicide by hanging himself through a garter of his front garage due to a domestic grudge.He had married three years ago with no off-springs.A few days ago husband and wife fought with each other and wife went to her house.Watching the deceased hanging, villagers swarmed the place.The dead body was brought to hospital and then was handed over to the family.