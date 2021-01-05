Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in a nearby village, on Monday.

According to police, 21-year-old Hassan, a resident of Dalmain village, was dejected over domestic dispute. To which he ended his life by shooting himself in head. He had tied the knot three days before.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.