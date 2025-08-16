Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute at Hamaitian on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said that they received information that a man had been found hanging from roof in his house in Mahajar Colony, Hamaitian area of Bahawalpur city.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and examined the victim who had already died. The body was shifted to morgue for postmortem.

According to local police, the 34-year-old man had committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

