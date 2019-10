(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute at Killi Almass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Muhammad Umar shot himself dead with a pistol after developing domestic dispute at his house.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.