Man commits suicide over domestic issue

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute at Khangarh area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute at Khangarh area on Friday.

According to details, a person namely Rizwan Ahmed Aarbi resident of Basti Aarbi was facing some domestic issues.

On the day of incident he consumed poisonous tablets from which his condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital where he lost his life.

The deceased was father of two kids.