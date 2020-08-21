UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:54 PM

Man commits suicide over domestic issue

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute at Khangarh area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute at Khangarh area on Friday.

According to details, a person namely Rizwan Ahmed Aarbi resident of Basti Aarbi was facing some domestic issues.

On the day of incident he consumed poisonous tablets from which his condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital where he lost his life.

The deceased was father of two kids.

Related Topics

Suicide Man Khangarh From

Recent Stories

Demonstrations against blasphemy, hooliganism in S ..

40 seconds ago

China ready to work with Pakistan for a shared fut ..

42 seconds ago

Doctors in Omsk Hospital Say Opposition Figure Nav ..

43 seconds ago

6,000 policemen to guard majalis, processions: CPO ..

47 seconds ago

Economic, trade cooperation tops FM Qureshi's visi ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains CAA DG from licence c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.