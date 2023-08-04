Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Man commits suicide over domestic issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A man shot himself dead over domestic issue here at Bahadurpur near Syedanwala Bypass on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, upon receiving the information about a suicide case at Bahadurpur, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body and later shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

The local people informed that he was facing some domestic issues and he committed suicide in a fit of disappointment.

However, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident while the process of identification of the deceased was also continued, police sources said.

