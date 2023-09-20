Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue
Published September 20, 2023 | 07:57 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by jumping into the Pinyari Canal over a domestic issue on Wednesday.
According to details, 40-year-old Arshad alias Babu took his life by jumping into a canal near New Sabzi Mandi.
Pinyari Police, after receiving information, rushed to the site and started a search operation to fish out the body of the victim.