Man commits suicide over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man committed suicide by jumping into the Pinyari Canal over a domestic issue on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by jumping into the Pinyari Canal over a domestic issue on Wednesday.

According to details, 40-year-old Arshad alias Babu took his life by jumping into a canal near New Sabzi Mandi.

Pinyari Police, after receiving information, rushed to the site and started a search operation to fish out the body of the victim.