Man commits suicide over domestic issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A man committed suicide over domestic issue near Punjnand mill Delaywala here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the deceased Arshad s/o Haq Nawaz hanged himself from a ceiling fan after domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.