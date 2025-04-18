Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze over a domestic issue in Gaggu Mandi area.
According to details, a married person, Junaid, had a domestic dispute on which he set himself ablaze and sustained severe burn injuries, with nearly 70 per cent of his body affected.
He was initially taken to a local hospital in Burewala, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM launches Performance Management System at FBR, calls for strong efforts to reduce debts3 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue3 minutes ago
-
Police head constable martyred in attack3 minutes ago
-
2 accused in custody injured in police shootout3 minutes ago
-
PPP's Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University launches probe into cheating allegations13 minutes ago
-
Military Courts: Khwaja Haris concludes arguments13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to school, THQ hospital13 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews Crime Control Department13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID card, passport15 minutes ago
-
EcoChem Summit 2025 emphasizes sustainable solutions through Chemistry, Economics1 hour ago