Man commits suicide over domestic issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze over a domestic issue in Gaggu Mandi area.

According to details, a married person, Junaid, had a domestic dispute on which he set himself ablaze and sustained severe burn injuries, with nearly 70 per cent of his body affected.

He was initially taken to a local hospital in Burewala, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.

APP/aaj