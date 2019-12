(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A 50 years old man committed suicide here on Sunday over a domestic issue.

According to details 50 year old man Anwer s/o Merajj Rahmoon committed suicide by hanging himself from a Tree. Police on receiving information rushed to the spot and handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.