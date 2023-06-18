Man commits suicide over domestic issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train over domestic issues near Nazamabad railway crossing Peeran Ghaib Road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Hazara Express train was heading towards Multan Cantt station when a man jumped in front of the train near Nazamabad railway crossing to commit suicide.

As a result, he sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The body was later identified as 58-year-old Abdul Jabbar Khan s/o Ghulam Muhammad Khan resident of Basti Sujhanpur. The police concerned and the heirs reached the spot while the heirs refused to shift the body to Nishtar Hospital or any legal procedure by the police, Rescue sources added.