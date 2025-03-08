Man commits suicide over domestic issues

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the premises of Kot Sultan police station on Saturday.

According to police sources,Manzoor r/o Mouza Dumba Band committed suicide by hanging himself with the tree in the house.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

As per the initial investigations,it seems to be a suicide case.however,the directions of the investigations would be be decided after the autopsy report,police sources added.

The local people informed police that the deceased had three wives and was facing various domestic issues.