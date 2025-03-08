Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issues

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Man commits suicide over domestic issues

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the premises of Kot Sultan police station on Saturday.

According to police sources,Manzoor r/o Mouza Dumba Band committed suicide by hanging himself with the tree in the house.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

As per the initial investigations,it seems to be a suicide case.however,the directions of the investigations would be be decided after the autopsy report,police sources added.

The local people informed police that the deceased had three wives and was facing various domestic issues.

Recent Stories

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

16 minutes ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

31 minutes ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

46 minutes ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

46 minutes ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

6 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

11 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

12 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan