Man commits suicide over poverty

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over poverty in the limits of Mandi Ahmedabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that 35-year-old Muhammad Ramzan r/o Kaleer Kalan,was dejected over poor financial condition.

He pulled a loop around his neck and ended his life.

The deceased was a father of five children,said police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for medico-legal formalities.