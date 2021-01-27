UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide Over Poverty

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over poverty in the limits of Mandi Ahmedabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that 35-year-old Muhammad Ramzan r/o Kaleer Kalan,was dejected over poor financial condition.

He pulled a loop around his neck and ended his life.

The deceased was a father of five children,said police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

